DOE cleanup promised for Piketon

PIKETON — U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) met Friday with key stakeholders, including Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH), U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), Ohio EPA, Southern Ohio Diversification Initiative (SODI), Site Specific Advisory Board (SSAB), and local and state elected officials to discuss the future of cleanup activities at the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant.

During the meeting, Portman announced he had secured a commitment from DOE to clean up the existing landfills and plumes at the plant.

“The cleanup and redevelopment of the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant is critical for jobs, economic development and the future of southern Ohio,” Portman said after the meeting. “I’m pleased that Rep Wenstrup joined me in attending this meeting hosted by SODI to discuss the cleanup of the site. Over the last year, I’ve spoken to Secretary [Rick] Perry about the importance of cleaning up landfills and plumes at the site, and I’m proud that DOE made that commitment today.

“Last September, Secretary Perry toured the facilities, met with plant leadership and workers, and saw firsthand the importance of cleaning up this site, and I believe his visit here made a difference in securing today’s commitment from DOE,” Portman said. “This commitment is now legally enforceable, makes the site safer and will allow the entire site to be redeveloped to benefit the community. I will continue to work with my colleagues and the administration to secure the funding necessary to get the site cleaned up and ready for redevelopment.”