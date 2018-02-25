Buckler launches bid for seat in 90th District

Scioto County attorney Adrienne Buckler has filed her petitions with the Scioto County Board of Elections to run as candidate for state representative for the 90th District.

“I can be an effective leader for Scioto, Adams and Lawrence counties in that I have the dedication, drive and strong voice to represent Southern Ohio,” she says.

When asked how best to describe herself to a stranger, Buckler, a Democrat, is quick to respond that she is someone who has a very strong voice. “My voice was loud and proud at a very early age, as I’m sure my parents would confirm, and it has only grown and strengthened since. Even as a little girl, I knew that I wanted to be an attorney and help others. I knew I wanted to use my voice to be an advocate for those who didn’t have a voice as strong as mine,” she says.

Except for her time at college, Buckler has been a resident of Scioto County her entire life. She grew up in Lucasville and was raised by a strong, faith-filled family. After graduating from Valley High School, Buckler earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from The Ohio State University, with honors recognition, and a Juris Doctorate from Northern Kentucky University, Chase College of Law. Since graduating from law school, Buckler has become a member of the Ohio State Bar Association and the Scioto County Bar Association. Currently, she serves as a board member for the SOLACE organization. In addition, Buckler also volunteers her time as a mock trial legal advisor for Valley High School. She loves Southern Ohio, and is very active in the community, and attends and supports many local events.

One of Buckler’s most important personal goals is to be a positive, powerful role model to all young persons, especially young women.

“I wholeheartedly believe that a person’s age or gender should never act as a barrier to advancement or accomplishing one’s dreams. Take me, for example. I am a 27-year-old female who has earned both a baccalaureate and doctorate degree, and who owns and operates her very own successful law practice. And now, I am running for the Ohio House of Representatives to represent Southern Ohio — my home and the area I love,” Buckler says. “When I set my mind on something, I accomplish it.There is no exception. I see no barriers in life. I can assure the citizens of Scioto, Adams and Lawrence counties that my personality, my work ethic and my determination will not change when I am your representative in Columbus.”

Buckler says she is running for state representative for the betterment of the area, communities, families, friends, co-workers, children and grandchildren. “I am running for our future. We need someone in Columbus that will promote our community and fight for our community. We need someone with a strong voice. I have that strong voice. I use my voice and advocate for my clients on a daily basis, and I want to be your advocate — your voice — in Columbus,” she says.

Buckler chose to return to Southern Ohio, her home, after college. She says she was and is determined to give back to the area where she was reared and raised to be the strong woman that she has become. “I believe in this area, and I want to be a positive and powerful state representative for Southern Ohio. I am tired of hearing only negative comments and remarks about our community. I will be a representative that won’t make excuses for our district, but rather, one who promotes our district and moves it to its fullest potential,” she says. “When I’m in Columbus representing the 90th District, people will know that our area exists. I will be their constant reminder.”

By promoting the district, Buckler says she will promote job creation and job retention. “Our district is geographically situated in what I consider to be a prominent and enticing location. We have the river and a strong workforce eager to earn an honest wage.” She believes that when people work, they become vested and proud of their accomplishments. Workers can provide for themselves and their families, and as a result, the family unit becomes strong. I believe that we need to take advantage of our local resources and opportunities, and create jobs for our citizens. A proud working family can boost the area in many ways, both financially and emotionally.”

Buckler understands the plight of many of our citizenry. As a board member at SOLACE, she knows how drugs can have a devastating effect on an individual, a family and a community. Of course, the opioid epidemic ruins lives and only crowds the criminal courts. Buckler believes criminal sentencing is not the absolute answer to this crisis, but rather believes drug treatment and counseling are essential in treating this disease. As an attorney, she works with struggling individuals on a daily basis. As a representative at the Statehouse, Buckler says she will work with leaders in this field to develop a plan of attack to win this war.

Buckler believes that a free, appropriate public education is the cornerstone for the state and the country. “I’ve seen the struggles placed upon our school districts by unfair funding practices handed down from the powers-that-be in Columbus. Education molded me, and I will work feverishly to make sure that our locals schools have what they need to educate the children of Scioto, Adams and Lawrence counties. Our young children deserve the best, and I will not sit idly by as our area waits for our elected leaders to act.”

Buckler believes a strong leader can accomplish many goals and appropriately represent the area. “I have been taught at a young age to set goals, lay a solid foundation for success, be honest and fair, and work hard to be a respected leader,” she says.

She says the words of former representative and Ohio House Speaker Vern Riffe resonate strongly with her. Riffe said, “Be honest and fair. When you’re a strong leader, everybody benefits; when you’re a weak leader, everybody loses.” “I believe those words to be true,” Buckler says. “I submit to the voters that I am honest and fair, and I want to be that strong leader and represent Southern Ohio in Columbus.”