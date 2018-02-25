Council proposes legislation, discusses Connex

Portsmouth City Council has proposed three new pieces of legislation to be discussed during today’s 6 p.m. meeting in the Sodexo Ballroom at Shawnee State University.

The first new item on the agenda is a proposed ordinance authorizing the city manager to advertise for bids and to enter into contracts with the lowest/best bidder for required supplies materials and services for the 2018 year in accordance with Ohio Revised Code. These yearly requirements include items such as manhole rings, covers, asphaltic concrete, uniforms for fire and police departments, chemicals for water filtration and police department radio maintenance, among other things.

According to the Ohio Revised Code municipalities are required to take bids on items when an expenditure exceeds $50,000.

Another proposed ordinance calls for the authorization of appropriation and payment from the unencumbered balance of Capital Improvement Fund No. 301 for the paving of city streets in 2017. Council is proposing this legislation be passed as an emergency in accordance with Section 10 of the charter. Council authorized street paving as part of the city’s 2017 capital improvement budget in the amount of $250,000. The city auditor has received $449,218.60 total in invoices, in excess of the amount budgeted. According to the legislation, the emergency status is requested because the invoices are now due.

A third ordinance has been proposed to authorize the city manager, on behalf of the city, to prepare and submit an application to participate in the Appalachian Regional Commission Grant Program and to execute contracts as required. The Appalachian Regional Commission Grant Program provides financial assistance to political subdivisions for capital improvements, as well as public infrastructure. The city is planning to make capital improvements, while the infrastructure improvements are considered a priority need for the community.

Several final decisions are expected to be made for items on the agenda which call for a third reading. One item is the ordinance authorizing the city manager to enter into an agreement with Portsmouth Connex for Mound Park. Per the last city council meeting, council members had some lingering questions regarding particulars of the agreement, and were unclear on some final details for the project headed by Portsmouth Connex. Representatives from Portsmouth Connex are expected to be present to answer those remaining questions at tonight’s meeting, according to a statement from Councilman Kevin E. Johnson.

Other ordinances expected to be voted upon after the third reading are authorizing the city manager to enter into an agreement to contirubte $80,000 to Access Scioto County Public Transit, as well as authorizing the transfer of $15,028 from the General Fund to the Compensated Absences Fund.

By Ivy Potter

