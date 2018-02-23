County road work schedule

Clearing of right of way (weather permitting)

Mt. Carmel Road (CR212) in Madison Township will be closed Monday, February 26th and Tuesday, February 27th from 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. The location of the closure is between White Gravel – McDaniel Road and Salem Road. County Engineer’s crew will be clearing the right of way. Local traffic only will be maintained.

Salem Road (CR20) in Madison Township will be closed Wednesday, February 28th through Friday, March 2nd from 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. The location of the closure is between State Route 139 (east end) to State Route 139 (west end). County Engineer’s crew will be clearing the right of way. Local traffic only will be maintained

Mowing

Stockham Road, Brame Road & White Gravel – Dewey Road in Madison Township.

Veterans Memorial Highway impacts

Pershing Avenue (TR1193) in Porter Township continues to be closed through Tuesday, July 31st. Portsmouth Joint Venture is working on bridge 5 and 6 deck pours/approach slabs, drainage installation, 204/304 placement, paving, median barrier wall and reconstruction of Pershing Avenue and utilities. The location of the construction is east of Slocum Avenue. Local traffic will be detoured to Marne Avenue. Emergency vehicles will be accommodated if necessary.

Ohio River Road (CR503) in Porter Township continues to have lane restrictions through Saturday, March 31st. A single lane flagging operation is being utilized. The location of the restriction is between State Route 140 and Egbert Road. Portsmouth Joint Venture will be installing overhang brackets, deck ends, parapet walls and lighting.

Lucasville – Minford Road (CR28) in Madison Township will have intermittent flagging beginning Monday, February 26th through Saturday, April 21st. Portsmouth Joint Venture will be utilizing intermittent flagging to allow for overhead deck work on bridge B-11. There will be a minimum of one lane of traffic. The location of the flagging is between Flowers – Ison Road (TR381) or Rases Mountain Drive (TR1570).

FLAGGING OPERATIONS

Swauger Valley Road (CR31) in Harrison Township will have flagging operations beginning Monday, February 26th through Saturday, March 31st. The location is between South Street and Shumway Hollow Road. The flagging operations, if necessary, will allow for deck pour at B-9 bridge on Swauger Valley Road. Portsmouth Joint Venture will be doing the flagging.

Blue Run Road (CR29) in Jefferson Township will have flagging operations beginning Monday, February 26th through Saturday, March 3rd. The location is near the intersection with Flowers – Ison Road (TR381). Portsmouth Joint Venture will use the flagging, if necessary, during the parapet pour at bridge B-12