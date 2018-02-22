“I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.”

– John 16:33 (NIV)

TODAY’S COMMENTARY

by Dave Whitehead, Senior Pastor, GraceNYC.org

Jesus was clear that this is not a perfect world, but we have a hope in the midst of the challenges around us-Jesus has overcome the world. This means that there is no challenge, no obstacle, no dead end that you are facing that Jesus Christ has not overcome. Even death is no match for the risen Lord. So don’t let your circumstances have the final word in the condition of your soul, take heart, for Christ is offering you peace in the midst of your troubles.