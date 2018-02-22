New Boston roads under water

Streets and highways in the Village of New Boston are closed due to waters from the rising Ohio River innudating low-lying areas.

Just before 11 a.m. Thursday, authorities closed U.S. 52 and surrounding streets near the Walmart intersection (4300 block) due to the encrochment of water onto the roadways. Streets specifically affected include Gallia, Rhodes, Lakeview and Millbrook, but other streets could be closed at any time as the river continues to leave its banks.

New Boston Police said at 11 a.m. that only New Boston residents will be allowed into the area, with all through traffic being turned back and rerouted around the area.

Authorities could not predict how long the roadways will be closed, since the water was continuing to rise as of midday Thursday.

Those who do not live in New Boston are advised to stay clear of the area until roadways reopen.