Adams named editor for Daily Times

Lynn Adams, whose career is highlighted by top awards in seven press associations in four states, has been named editor for The Daily Times and Community Common in Portsmouth.

Adams has served as editor for daily, twice weekly and weekly newspapers in Ohio, Virginia, Oklahoma and Texas with circulations from 3,700 to 16,000.

A multi-award-winning newspaper veteran, Adams returns to Ohio after a three-year stint in southwest Virginia. Prior to his tenure in the Old Dominion, Adams was in his native Oklahoma, where he won first-place awards in competitions sponsored by the Associated Press and the Oklahoma Press Association.

Adams boasts a resume built on community news and balanced reporting, with emphasis on eye-catching layouts and compelling photography, as well as a passion for community involvement, both professionally and personally.

“I am pleased to announce Lynn Adams will lead our news staff and oversee our sports editor,” says Hope Comer, publisher for The Daily Times and Community Common. “Serving our community with strong, balanced and creditable journalism, local community involvement, with support of our readers and advertisers remains our vision.”

Adams and his newsrooms have earned more than 75 awards in better newspaper contests in Ohio, Virginia, Oklahoma and Texas in the past 10 years. He has been cited for 15 first-place awards in layout and design, special sections, news content, news writing and feature writing, along with second-place recognition as Journalist of the Year and for general excellence, editorial writing and photography. Adams also won Sweepstakes as the best newspaper in South Texas.

“I am excited about joining the talented and dedicated staff at The Daily Times and Community Common, and the opportunity to serve Scioto County and beyond. These newspapers are the kind of quality publications for which I had hoped to work at this point in my career, and I see many good things ahead,” Adams says. “I appreciate the confidence the management has shown in me and my abilities, and I welcome the opportunity to utilize my experience to help Daily Times and Community Common continue as the leading newspapers for the region.”

Adams’ roots are deep in Ohio, despite being raised in Oklahoma. Adams and his wife, Brenda, lived in London, Ohio, for three years, and still have many friends in Madison County.