Flood watch continues

for southern Ohio

By Ivy Potter

ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

A flood watch continues until late today after the National Weather Service in Wilmington issued a watch Thursday for Adams, Brown, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Greene, Highland, Hocking, Licking, Logan, Madison, Miami, Montgomery, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Scioto, Shelby, Union and Warren counties in Ohio. Total rainfall amounts from Thursday evening to tonight are expected to range from an inch to an inch and a half, with amounts locally up to two inches.

According to the NWS, excessive rainfall may lead to flooding of streams, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas, especially in urban and hilly locations. Those near streams and rivers should be especially cautious as streams and rivers can rise quickly.

Those who find themselves in areas prone to flooding should take precautionary measures and keep up to date with local forecasts. An emergency flood kit consisting of food and water rations, medications, flashlights, batteries and rubber boots, and a battery-operated radio is recommended to have on hand.

If your home is prone to flooding, do not wait. Evacuate the home along with any pets in order to avoid potential danger.

It is also important to have an escape route in the event flooding occurs. Have an evacuation plan, and never attempt to drive on a flooded roadway. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that more than 50 percent of all flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous flood water.

