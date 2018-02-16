The name of the Lord is a fortified tower; the righteous run to it and are safe.

– Proverbs 18:10 (NIV)

TODAY’S COMMENTARY

by Dave Whitehead, Senior Pastor, GraceNYC.org, Author of Making Sense of the Bible

In ancient times, towers were connected to fortified cities. They were structures that allowed the watchman to see when the enemy was coming and provide defense for any attacks. This proverb tells us that God’s view is above all of our circumstances, and when we turn to the Scripture and run to God in prayer, we are placing our cares into a walled city—a tower that is hard to sneak up upon, a place that is well protected. But we can go a step farther. God is the caring owner of this tower, and he invites us to run to it and be safe.