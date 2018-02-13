Commissioners send tax levy to electorate

Tending to regularly scheduled business was the primary order of business when the Scioto County Commissioners met Tuesday.

Minutes of Feb. 8 were approved, along with a request for transfer of funds and appropriation requests.

Commissioners approved a resolution to grant and dedicate right of way for public road purposes for a thoroughfare to be known as Brouses Run Road in Washington Township. Commissioner Cathy Coleman made the motion to adopt the resolution, and the motion was seconded by Commissioner Bryan Davis.

Davis then motioned to approve and Coleman seconded approving a 2017 prevention, retention contingency biennial renewal plan for the Department of Job and Family Services.

“PRC plan is designed to assist low- to moderate-income families who may or may not currently be receiving or desire OWF cash assistance,” Commissioners chair Mike Crabtree said. “It is a tool for our community used to develop strategies and programs to encourage families to obtain and retain employment, prevent dependency, promote stability and enhance economic self-sufficiency.”

Another resolution approved by the commissioners called for proceeding with the submission to the electors the question of levying a tax in relation to the TB clinic. According to commissioners it is not an additional tax, but a renewal of the existing levy.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

