Update: Scioto County snow emergency level modified to a one

Second Update: Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini announced that the level one snow emergency has been cancelled effective 2:20 p.m.

Update: Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini announced that a level two snow emergency originally declared for Scioto County at 4:19 a.m. on Monday, February 12 has been modified to a lower level one this morning.

A level one snow emergency means that county, city and township roads are hazardous and drivers should drive cautiously. With our current local condition, the roads are partially snow and ice covered with slush, and may have standing water in some areas. Drivers are urged to drive very carefully due to possible rapid changes in the weather.

Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. The Daily Times and Community Common office is open on regular schedule, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. today. Some may experience a delay in delivery according to individual road conditions.

On Sunday, The National Weather Service in Wilmington had issued a winter weather advisory yesterday for Bracken, Robertson, Mason, Lewis, Brown, Adams, Scioto. Within those counties it included the cities of Augusta, Brooksville, Mount Olivet, Maysville, Vanceburg, Tollesboro, Georgetown, Mount Orab, West Union, Peebles, Portsmouth, and Wheelersburg.

It advised it was in effect from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday. Mixed precipitation was expected with total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibility, and use caution while

driving.