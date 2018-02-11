West Teacher receives recognition

So many of our teachers work above and beyond of is asked of them, while never expecting much in return for that extra time spent. It is nice to see one of our local teachers, Linda Tieman from West High School receive an award, for all that she does both during class time and other times.

On Wednesday, January 24, the Coalition of Rural and Appalachian Schools recognized Outstanding teachers across our region. Linda Tieman, high school vocal music director at Portsmouth West High School was recognized. The following individuals were in attendance for the recognition, Dr. Renee Middleton Dean of the Patton College of Education, Jeff Stricklett Superintendent of Schools Washington-Nile Local School District, and Paolo DeMaria Superintendent of Public Instruction the Ohio Department of Education.

Stricklett, Superintendent of West, plus the president of the Coalition of Rural and Application Schools, said, “We recognized 48 teachers throughout Southeast Ohio, we had several key people there from Ohio University from the Dean of Education office, along with the State Superintendent, DeMaria. I nominated Linda, she is an outstanding teacher, she is able to get her kids to where she expects them to be for them to meet her expectations, that’s why her vocal music program is so strong. I thought she was very deserving. During the holidays, she travels throughout the county at Christmastime and performs Christmas concerts and she’s always giving back to the community and the school.”

Tieman had not been expecting the award, “Oh no, I had no idea, I was nominated by my Superintendent, he wrote a letter, I didn’t see the letter, I did received a letter that stated my years of service and the community involvement and I’m sure in the letter he wrote, he specified that, in order for them to have it.”

One of Tieman’s former students, Jon Runions, a teacher at Waverly Middle School, was also recognized as an outstanding teacher.

Tieman said, “it had been many years, since I had seen him, so then I associated him with one on my students, he’s the father of one of my students, who is in the show we are doing right now. It was all just like full circle, I had his son as a student, he was my student and he was also receiving the award, which was totally awesome. It was a great feeling. I was happy one of my students was receiving this award also.”

Tieman is well-know around the community for things she does or helps with, but when speaking with her, one finds, she doesn’t like to ‘toot her horn’ much, However, she says, “I’m very passionate about working with The Breast Cancer Compassion Fund when it first started, for personal reasons, I just thought it was a great cause. Actually, the senior class that year, started support for it and we did fundraisers for it here at school, then about every four years, we do a major review, which is a fundraiser for it also, and we’ve raised quite a bit of money to support that cause.” She added, “Just recently, the kids have become involved with the Greenlawn project and helped and sang at their fall event at the cemetery.

I think the more the kids can be involved with the community, the stronger the community will get. They are our future…you kind of live by example. That’s what we (teachers) do.”

After speaking with Linda Tieman, one can see that she truly cares about her students and her community and that this award was well deserved and shows just how much she as an Outstanding teacher, reaches out above and beyond in all she does.

Left to right: Dr. Renee Middleton Dean of the Patton College of Education, Jeff Stricklett Superintendent of Schools Washington-Nile Local School District, Linda Tieman Vocal Music Director Portsmouth West High School, and Paolo DeMaria Superintendent of Public Instruction the Ohio Department of Education. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/02/web1_Tieman.jpg Left to right: Dr. Renee Middleton Dean of the Patton College of Education, Jeff Stricklett Superintendent of Schools Washington-Nile Local School District, Linda Tieman Vocal Music Director Portsmouth West High School, and Paolo DeMaria Superintendent of Public Instruction the Ohio Department of Education. Submitted Photo

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

