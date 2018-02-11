BWC secures three convictions in January

COLUMBUS — A funeral home worker and two cleaning company owners owe the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation $30,000 after pleading guilty to workers’ compensation fraud or related charges in January, the bureau’s first convictions of the new year.

“It’s thanks to honest citizens who report suspected fraud that we’re able to investigate many of our cases and stop this criminal activity in its tracks,” said Jim Wernecke, director of BWC’s special investigations department (SID). “The money we recover from people trying to cheat our system will go where it rightfully belongs — taking care of injured workers and helping employers create safer workplaces across this state.”

Those convicted include:

Oran Lewis of Columbus, Working and Receiving — Acting on a tip, investigators surveilled Lewis and uncovered evidence proving he worked for two funeral homes as a funeral procession escort on multiple occasions while collecting injured worker benefits from BWC.

Lewis pleaded guilty on Jan. 24 to one count of workers’ compensation fraud, a fifth-degree felony. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail, which was suspended for one year of community control (probation). He must pay $10,442 in restitution to BWC.

Amanda Joy Klapp of Hudson, Ohio, dba Amanda Joy Cleaning Company LLC, Under Reporting Payroll — BWC’s employer fraud team received an anonymous allegation that Klapp was operating her business without workers’ compensation coverage. Agents discovered that Klapp had employees when she opened her business in 2013, but she didn’t secure BWC coverage until 2015. She then intentionally under-reported her payroll to avoid paying a higher premium. When she stopped paying her premiums and her policy lapsed, she attempted to take out a new policy using her husband’s name to avoid paying the balance owed on her original policy.

Klapp pleaded guilty Jan. 9 to three counts of workers’ compensation fraud, all first-degree misdemeanors, in Stow Municipal Court in Summit County. A judge sentenced her to 180 days in jail with 150 days suspended and ordered her to serve 30 days of house arrest. The judge fined Klapp $500 on each count, then suspended half the total. The judge ordered Klapp to bring her workers’ compensation coverage into compliance within 30 days and to pay $14,000 in restitution to BWC.

Robert Settlemoir of Columbus, dba Pro Clean Carpet and Upholstery, Lapsed Coverage — Investigators found Pro Clean Carpet and Upholstery had been operating since 2011 without workers’ compensation coverage. BWC attempted to work with Settlemoir to bring his policy into compliance, but Settlemoir failed to take the necessary steps.

Settlemoir pleaded guilty on Jan. 25 to one count of workers’ compensation fraud, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended for two years of community control. Conditions of community control are that Settlemoir obtain employment and pay restitution of $5,482 to BWC.

To report suspected workers’ compensation fraud, call 1-800-644-6292 or visit bwc.ohio.gov.

