Council to meet February 12th

The Portsmouth City Council will be meeting on Monday, February 12, for a regular session meeting at the Shawnee State University in the Sodexo Ballroom located in the University Center. The meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m and will include first, second, and third readings of proposed legislation.

Items a. an Ordinance authorizing the Acting City Manager to enter into a lease agreement for the Sunrise cell tower property, b. An Ordinance authorizing approval of the preliminary legislation submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) proposing to utilize a TAP Grant for the construction of approximately 1.25 mile of paved shared use path along Front Street in central Portsmouth and the Shawnee State University campus, c. An Ordinance Amending Section 505.04 – Abandoning Animals of the Codified Ordinances of the City of Portsmouth, Ohio, and d. an Ordinance authorizing the Acting City Manager to execute an agreement with Main Street Portsmouth for an additional three calendar years being 2018, 2019 and 2020 that would include supplementing an additional $5,000 to the annual contribution of $50,000 previously made by the City in years 2015, 2016 and 2017 will all have their third reading. A second reading is scheduled on the meeting agenda for items e. an Ordinance authorizing Acting City Manager Sam Sutherland to enter into an agreement to contribute $80,000 to Access Scioto County Public Transit in 2018, f. an Ordinance authorizing the transfer of $15,028 from General Fund No. 101 to Compensated Absences Fund No. 102, and g. An Ordinance authorizing Acting City Manager Sam Sutherland to enter into an agreement with Portsmouth Connex for Mound Park. New legislation, Items h. an Ordinance authorizing the City Manager to enter into a twenty-five (25) year easement agreement with the State of Ohio of Real-Estate and Planning, representing Shawnee State University, i. an Ordinance authorizing the vacation of the alley between 3rd St. and Farney Ave. as requested by Steve Falls and Mike Stapleton on behalf of Sciotoville Christian Church. The Church has had the land surveyed in order to get a legal description, and will deliver it as soon as they receive it, j. an Ordinance authorizing the transfer of $21,739.00 from the City of Portsmouth General Fund No. 101 to Municipal Court Subsidy Fund No. 202, k. an Ordinance authorizing appropriations necessary for the implementation of agreed upon reclassification equity adjustments for members of AFSCME Local 1039-C per the Collective Bargaining Agreement ratified in 2017, and l. an Ordinance to amend the Salary Ordinance as amended by Ordinance No. 2 of 2018 to reflect the reclassification equity adjustment agreement within the AFSCME 1039C Collective Bargaining Agreement to be effective January 1, 2018, and to repeal Ordinance No. 2 of 2018 will receive a first reading.

Item k. from the agenda, pursuant to Council Rule 5, is requested to be passed as an emergency in accordance with Section 10 of the Charter for the City of Portsmouth in order to facilitate administration, daily operation and avoid practical and legal entanglements

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

