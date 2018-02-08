Commissioners adopt resolution

On Thursday, the Scioto County Commissioners held their regularly scheduled meeting at 9:30 a.m. at the Scioto County Courthouse. Item 7 on the meeting’s agenda was a resolution authorizing the Scioto County Engineer to request the director of the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) to review engineering and traffic investigation of Shela Boulevard.

“What they’ve got is an issue regarding traffic. Some people think that the traffic is driving too fast in that area, and we want ODOT to review the engineering and traffic evaluation done by the county and establish a speed limit,” said Chair of Commissioners Mike Crabtree. The commissioners adopted the resolution regarding Shela Boulevard.

Other items on the agenda included approving minutes of February 6, approving payment of then and now certificates, approving payment of moral obligations, approving payment from the various funds docket, and approving board minutes.

Two additional items on the agenda were memorandum from the Sanitary Engineer regarding certification of unpaid sewer rates and charges and a resolution authorizing the County Engineer to establish fund OPWC subdivision share fund for the Scioto County Engineering Department. The memorandum was approved and the resolution was adopted by the commissioners.

The Scioto County Commissioners hold meetings on Tuesdays and Thursdays of each week at 9:30 a.m at the Scioto County Courthouse in the commissioner’s meeting room.

