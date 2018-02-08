Non-profit group to hold meeting

Leading Respiratory Services and Horizon House Apartments are hosting the upcoming Southern Ohio Social Work Association Health Care Alliance Group Meeting on Friday, February 16, at 12 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Horizon House at 700 2nd Street in Portsmouth. With February being heart healthy month, Malissa Sarver, a registered dietitian at KDMC and Executive director of Ohio River Valley T1D, will be speaking on the topic.

The Southern Ohio Social Work Association Health Care Alliance Group operates on the core mission of serving the community while working for their agencies and making a difference.

Club Officers are: Susan Goins, Club President and Social Worker and Bereavement Coordinator at SOMC Hospice, Brenda Stiltner, Club Treasurer and Social Worker for Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, Cindy Stevens, Club 1st Vice President and Communications officer and Marketing Director for Edgewood Manor Lucasville, Erica Kegley, Club 2nd Vice President and Secretary and Marketing for SOMC Senior Behavior Health Services.

The group was created by Goins, Stevens, Debbie Daniels, and Jackie Whittaker in 1991 with the hope to develop a cohesive relationship with the local hospitals, nursing homes, home care agencies, medical suppliers, pharmacies, social community agencies, as well as all the seniors in the community.

The group’s vision is to continue their non-profit status while adding new members to serve and honor the people of the communities where they live and work.

The group operates fundraisers year round to hold their Senior Day out Event, which provides a health fair, music and food to seniors of the community at no cost to them. Additionally, the group raises money for a different community cause each year.

According to founding members, “The dream was for all of these agencies to work together sharing information, providing continuing education, and to give the needed support to each other. As Social Workers and Health Care Professionals we saw the never ending problems of navigating through the Health Care maze of hurdles and obstacles seeing that it can become difficult when standing alone, feeling like we are working against each other. We knew that if we could organize, share, and work together we as an Association and an Alliance could be better equipped to meet the needs of the community we serve.”

