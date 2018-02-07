The 10th Annual Celebrity Chef Dinner and Silent Auction, will be Tuesday, March 13th, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at the SOMC Friend’s Community Center, with all proceeds to benefit The Counseling Center’s prevention program and the Summer Outreach Club.

The Celebrity Chef Dinner always promises a fun time, and this year, being the 10th anniversary year, will honor the public’s favorite chefs from year’s past. Come walk the red carpet and enjoy a glamorous evening in Hollywood as’ Lights, Camera, Food!’ will be theme for the evening.

The five-star buffet style dinner will feature a delicious menu of: lemon pepper chicken over a bed of herb rice, delicately sliced prime rib, roasted red potatoes with rosemary, garlic green beans, parmesan brussel sprouts with bacon, and maple glazed carrots. Decadent desserts featured by 83 Sweets that are sure to please will top off the evening’s meal.

The main attractions of the evening are the Celebrity Chefs who are stars in our community, donating their time and talent to support youth drug prevention, like the Summer Outreach Club. Our All-Star Celebrity Chefs will be walking the red carpet and offering a sample of their favorite appetizers they will be making for our guests to enjoy. This year, we are bringing back the crowd favorites from year’s past; with some of the most talented, philanthropic, All-Star chef teams.

We are so excited to announce our 2018 Celebrity Chefs: Ed Hughes and Clarence Parker, Ed is the former CEO of Compass Community Health Care Center and Clarence is the retired director of the Summer Outreach Program, as well as the pastor at Pleasant Green Baptist Church; Leasa Mowery and Becky Climer, Leasa is a private practice Clinical Counselor and Becky is the director of music at Cornerstone United Methodist Church, and a retired music educator; Mary Arnzen and Debbie Daniels, both of Southern Ohio Medical Center, Mary is the Major Gifts and Planned Giving Officer and Debbie is the Medical Staff Liaison; Elizabeth Blevins and Dr. Steven Rader, of Shawnee State University, Elizabeth is the Director of Marketing and Communications and Steve is the Program Director of Sports Studies; Bryan and Lori Davis, Bryan is currently a Scioto County Commissioner and Co-Owner of Sole Choice and Lori is a community and children’s advocate; Lisa and Tiffany Knauff of Gatti’s Pizza, Lisa owns and operates Gatti’s Pizza Portsmouth and Tiffany is a senior Education major at Shawnee State University; Malissa and Steve Sarver, of King’s Daughters Medical Center, Malissa is the Registered Dietician at King’s Daughter Medical Center Ohio and Steve is Chief RNFA Cardiothoracic Surgery for King’s Daughters Medical Center of Ashland; Sam and Joyce Peters, owners of Pastor’s Pantry Cooking School, Patter Fam Sauces, Patter Fam Foods and Simply Coffee; Dawn Scott and her son Sean Little, Dawn is the Vice-President of Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home and Sean is an 8th grade student at Wheelersburg Middle School.

A fun, new element to this year’s event will be the People’s Choice Award. Each Celebrity Chef team will be vying for the coveted golden fork award, with the winner announced at the conclusion of the evening. Guests will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite chef team for one dollar per vote, and the team with the most votes will take home the gold.

The silent and live auctions are always a crowd favorite with many exciting trips, packages, gift baskets and unique items for all likes and interests. Whether you enjoy sporting events or a relaxing get-away, there’s sure to be something you’ll love. Joining us for the evening’s entertainment will be Person2Person playing jazz favorites.

There are still opportunities for sponsorship of the Celebrity Chef Dinner and Silent Auction for individuals or businesses and groups. For more information on becoming a table or food sponsor, or to purchase an admission ticket contact Beth Mundhenk at (740) 351-2706 or Melissa Whitt at (740) 351-2707 or by email at mwhitt@thecounselingcenter.org

Tickets are on sale now for $50.00, which includes admission, dinner and live entertainment, with all proceeds benefiting the Summer Outreach Club Program. The Summer Outreach Club is a 9-week summer day camp that is free to children age 5-12. The camp offers free breakfast and lunch, motivational, educational and recreational activities in a hands-on learning environment, all while partnering with multiple community agencies and volunteers within the area who graciously teach classes, mentor and support over 120 kids each day. Participants in the Summer Outreach Club enjoy swimming, outings in the park, library and museum visits, daily activities in the community garden, and a grand finale field trip to conclude the summer.

