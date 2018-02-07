New Boston Council meets

The Village of New Boston held its regular council meeting on Tuesday, February 6. Mayor Junior Williams began the meeting with the pledge and a silent prayer. Roll call was taken and then citizens were addressed and asked if citizens or visitors had anything, none were given.

Next, Mayor Williams said that they need to vote on Mr. Mike Payton’s resignation letter. It was approved unanimously and accepted by the council. Following this, Mayor Williams stated that the council will advertise for a replacement for Payton with the Daily Times for a period of a week until Thursday, February 15, at 4:00 pm. It was then moved and voted upon unanimously.

New Boston Fire Chief, Chris Davis, thanked his guys when asked for his report and spoke of a fire they had had that morning on Grace Street. Davis said that it was mostly contained in the attic of the house and that they received help from the Portsmouth Fire Department and he extended thanks to them for their help, also.

Mayor Williams mentioned the supposed upcoming weather for later that night and asked if they had everything prepared. Steve Hamilton, Village Administrator, said they were and that they had just got the salt truck back and were ready to go.

Chief of Police Steve Goins was asked about his report and he said it was listed in their notes and they received and accepted it.

The mayor then made a call for a finance meeting before the next meeting. The meeting will be on Thursday, February 15, 2018 at 10:00 am.

There was also a vote on moving grant money back into the general fund.

Ryan Ottney was asked about the improvement he made in the sound quality with different microphones being used for the live feed of the meetings.

It was discussed that the State of Ohio auditors were met with, and they were complementary of the treasurer and there were no missing funds. It was mentioned that council needed a policy of use of equipment. Nothing big was found. Lana Loper, the Clerk/Treasurer for the Village of New Boston neglected to pay herself her proper salary and that has now been rectified. It was also mentioned they need to have a disaster plan.

They spoke about outstanding checks, they have and made a recommendation that anything over 5 years old will be put back in the account.

Finally, the council dismissed into executive session for discipline. Following executive session, the council reconvened and voted to dismiss.

