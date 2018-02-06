‘Second Winter’ begins

On February 2, the largest Groundhog’s Day event across the country was held at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. Pennsylvania’s famous Punxsutawney Phil made his annual appearance to determine if we would have a long winter, or early spring. Rooted in century’s old German traditions, it is believed that if the sun appears and the hedgehog sees his shadow, there will be six more weeks of bad weather, or a “Second Winter.” The modern Groundhog’s Day has been celebrated at Gobbler’s Knob since 1887 with 131 predictions coming from Punxsutawney Phil, and ancestors who shared the same name. This year, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow predicting six more weeks of winter.

Despite popular demand for the onset of springtime weather, it appears Phil was right yet again. A winter weather advisory has been issued by the winter weather advisory service for portions of Southeast Indiana, Northeast and Northern Kentucky and Central, South Central, Southwest and West Central Ohio beginning at 7 pm Tuesday until 4 pm Wednesday. Mixed precipitation is expected with total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, and ice accumulations of one tenth to two tenths of an inch.

According to the National Weather Service, the ice will result in difficult travel conditions into Wednesday’s morning work commute. Be prepared for reduced or limited visibility at times and be cautious of slippery roadways on the approach of this “Second Winter”.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

