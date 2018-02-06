Judge Buckler seeks re-election

January 17, 2018 Scioto County Common Pleas Court Judge Jerry L. Buckler filed his nominating petitions for re-election as Judge of the Scioto County Court of Common Pleas, Domestic Relations Division.

According to Judge Buckler, his entire life has involved helping others and giving back to his community. Judge Buckler has been a high school math teacher, a coach, an attorney, a courtroom magistrate, a PTO President, a prosecutor, a school board member, and now a Judge. Judge Buckler has also been a strong advocate for children, especially children and adults with developmental disabilities. Judge Buckler served on the STAR Workshop Board for many years.

As the Family Court Judge, Judge Buckler works face-to-face with the families of Scioto County. Many times these families are challenged by drugs, abuse, lack of support, and an overall breakdown of the family unit. The Judge has quickly learned that his decisions have a significant impact on the lives of people, especially the children. Judge Buckler is appreciative of the trust of the citizens in electing him to a position that he has described as “humbling.” Judge Buckler recognizes the fact that “real people, with real problems, need real solutions” and he is committed to that end.

Judge Buckler is a 1983 graduate of Valley High School, and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics from Rio Grande College in 1987, a Master of Education Degree in Educational Leadership from Ohio University in 1991, and a Juris Doctor Degree from the Capital University Law School in 1996. While at Capital, Judge Buckler was a member and associate editor of the Capital University Law Review.

Judge Buckler was elected to a six-year term as Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, Domestic Relations Division, on November 6, 2012. He took office on January 2, 2013. Since being elected to the bench, Judge Buckler stated that he “has worked tirelessly to be a thoughtful and unbiased jurist and I am certainly proud of my work.”

Judge Buckler states that immediately prior to taking office, he assembled what he describes as “the best and most competent staff.” “These dedicated public servants work every day to ensure that the citizens of Scioto County are treated fairly and that they have the necessary forms needed for the Domestic Relations Court,” stated Judge Buckler.

Since taking office, the Judge has initiated a “State of the Court” publication so as to advise and disclose to the public the state of the Domestic Relations Court. Judge Buckler, with the assistance of the County Commissioners, has improved the public’s access to the Court by constructing a new Magistrate’s Courtroom, as well as a new help-desk. Now, the Domestic Relations Court has a receptionist available to assist the public with questions or concerns regarding cases pending or cases to be filed.

Additionally, Judge Buckler has improved the public’s access to the Court by launching a Court website, www.sciotodrcourt.com. This website provides information to the general public about the Court, the requirements for filing, as well as access to all forms required for filing in the Domestic Relations Court.

So as to improve the public’s confidence in their judicial system, Judge Buckler also initiated a yearly “Secretary’s Summit.” This annual meeting of local legal secretaries, without their employer attorneys present, has been received positively by the local legal community. At these meetings, Judge Buckler and members of his staff introduce new updates, rule changes, current trends, and other pertinent information that can assist or even promote a smooth resolution to tough domestic relations matters.

Since taking office, the Domestic Relations Court has also been awarded several State grants that have allowed the Court to update its courtroom recording systems and courtroom security measures. Judge Buckler has worked diligently to ensure that the Domestic Relations Court is technologically current so as to provide better services to the public. As a result of these improvements, the Court moves its docket in a manner promoting swift access to the Court.

In all newly filed matters involving children, the Domestic Relations Court requires parents to attend a “Co-Parenting Class.” Judge Buckler is adamant that divorcing parents receive the training and learn to co-parent their children when the children must quickly adapt to their parents living in separate households. Soon, the Domestic Relations Court will embark in a pilot program specifically involving the children of divorce. As the Judge is aware, the children of divorce are sometimes the last individuals to know that their life is about to be turned upside down.

Judge Buckler states “that it has been the honor of my lifetime to serve Scioto County as a Common Pleas Judge in the Domestic Relations Courtroom. I thank the citizens of Scioto County for entrusting in me this awesome responsibility. I look forward to continuing my service to our county.”

Judge Jerry L. Buckler http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/02/web1_JERRY20182613411498.jpg Judge Jerry L. Buckler