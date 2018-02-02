Two parolees arrested on meth charges

According to Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini and Portsmouth Police Chief Robert Ware two males, who were on parole already, have been charged for methamphetamine related offenses in Otway, Ohio.

During the morning hours of February 1, the Ohio Adult Parole Authority and a US Marshal’s Task Force visited the residence of Daniel J. Brown, 31, located at 437 C Mt. Hope Road, Otway, Ohio to apprehend Brown for violating parole.

During the apprehension of Brown, officers discovered an additional parolee, John A. Tuggle, 50, of McDermott, Ohio, and a clandestine methamphetamine lab inside the residence.

Officers with the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force responded to the scene to investigate and process/dismantle the methamphetamine lab.

Brown and Tuggle were charged with Illegal Manufacture of Drugs within the vicinity of a juvenile, a felony of the 1st degree and Illegal Assembly and/or Possession of Chemicals for the Manufacture of Drugs within the vicinity of a juvenile, a felony of the 2nd degree.

Brown and Tuggle were placed in the Scioto County Jail and are being held on holders placed by the parole authority.

The case will be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office to be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury. Additional arrests may be made in the case.

Sheriff Donini and Chief Ware request anyone wishing to leave drug information for the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force should phone the Task Force tip line at (740) 354-5656 or email drugs@sciotocountysheriff.com. All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.

