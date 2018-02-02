Game day healthier option

Are you ready for Super Bowl Sunday? If you are looking for some healthier options on game day, they may be closer than you think. One simple thing to do is sit in a seat farther away from the food. This can decrease your chances of snacking through the game and you will become more focused on the actual game (or the commercials) and the people around you, rather than the food. Another easy thing you can do is snack wisely. Choose popcorn over chips, it still has the same crunch as chips, but popcorn will fill you up faster with more fiber than chips. Lastly, skip on bringing wings and fried chicken and offer to bring a healthier alternative, like buffalo chicken dip in a Crock Pot (recipe below)! Bringing a healthier alternative that you enjoy will keep you away from the deep-fried foods. You will be surprised how many other people will follow your lead! Super Bowl Sunday doesn’t have to be all about eating unhealthy foods, take the steps to a healthier game day!

Crock Pot Buffalo Chicken Dip:

Ingredients:

• 4 oz. (half a block) reduced-fat (or fat-free) cream cheese, softened

• 1 cup plain Greek yogurt

• 1 cup shredded part-skim Mozzarella cheese

• 1/2 cup hot sauce (I prefer Frank’s)

• 1/2 cup crumbled light blue cheese

• 1 Tbsp. ranch seasoning (optional)

• 3 cups shredded cooked chicken

Directions:

Stir all ingredients together in a Crock Pot until combined. Heat on low for 4 hours or until the cheese is melted. Serve immediately.

Crock pot buffalo chicken dip