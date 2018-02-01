It’s All about Chocolate

There’s nothing like chocolate to make one lick their lips and smile. Eating chocolate is something most kids love and if they do, they would love to take this class next Saturday, February 10, 2018 with the Portsmouth Area Arts Council and Children’s Theatre.

Next Saturday the 10th, is loaded with things Chocolate, there is surely something for everyone to sample and enjoy. Main Street’s Chocolate walk taking place in Portsmouth’s Historic Downtown is being held from 11:00am to 4:00pm. and everything chocolate can be found there.

Portsmouth Area Arts Council says, “Spend an hour with us and learn three fun recipes with everyone’s favorite ingredient: CHOCOLATE! You’ll learn how to make a spicy fudge, hot chocolate bombs and how to sculpt using modeling chocolate. All the ingredients are included and you can take a small sample of each recipe home with you along with a recipe card for each station.”

They are holding classes for kids at the PAAC building located at 614 3rd street. The sessions are 9-10 am & 11 am-noon. Tickets are $12 and limited to 45 per session. You must choose your session, when buying your ticket.

Everyone in attendance gets a chance to spin the chocolate wheel and win prizes. If you hit the golden ticket, you win a family, 4-pack of tickets to Willy Wonka, Jr. in March!

This event is kid and adult friendly and makes a great stop on the 2018 Mainstreet Portsmouth Chocolate Walk. Kyle James, Development Coordinator of PAAC said, “It’s a good thing to keep kids busy and entertained while parents enjoy the Chocolate Walk.” James also said this is the second year of the chocolate school and the kids last year, seemed to enjoy it. If there are any unsold seats at the sessions, tickets will be available at the door that day.

Karen Morton of Kakao Konfections will have a table of her famous chocolates on sale, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Tickets on sale now at: http://events.eventzilla.net/e/chocolate-school-2018-2138944105

Don’t miss out on this wonderful day of fun filled chocolate.

Times for the kids' classes are from 9-10 or 11 to 12 that morning.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins 740-353-3101 ext. 1928

