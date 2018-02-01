“Mother” Rutherford celebrates 105

On Thursday afternoon, residents and family gathered in the activities center at Pristine Senior Living in Portsmouth to celebrate a very special birthday for a very special lady.

Mary Frances Rutherford was born on Feb. 1st, 1913 and celebrated her 105th birthday on Thursday. Rutherford has been at Pristine Senior Living since 2003, and has made lasting impressions on those around her in the past eight years.

According to her great niece, Rutherford is a dedicated church member of Living Faith Temple located at 1329 Kinney Street in Portsmouth, and is the “Mother” of the church. A second celebration to celebrate Mary’s 105 years will take place on Saturday and is being sponsored by Living Faith Temple. The Portsmouth Daily Times wishes Mary a very happy birthday, and hopes 105 brings with it many new happy memories.

Mary Frances Rutherford http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/02/web1_MARY201821163646729.jpg Mary Frances Rutherford

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932