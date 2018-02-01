CaSonya Johnson receives Advocacy Award

Tuesday, The Ohio Association of County Behavioral Health Authorities, which represents Ohio’s Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Boards, held its annual awards luncheon. During the luncheon, OACBHA presented the 2017 Annual Awards to leaders from throughout Ohio who have been working to ensure that community mental health and addiction services and supports are available for all Ohioans.

At the award luncheon, volunteer Board members, Board Executive Directors, and community leaders joined OACBHA in honoring CaSonya Johnson who received the Advocate of the Year Award.

Sue Shultz, Executive Director of the ADAMHS Board of Adams, Lawrence, and Scioto Counties shared, “Ms. CaSonya Johnson has been a great advocate for those who struggle with addiction by sharing her story and comforting families who struggle with a loved one’s addiction. She is also a shining example for youth in our community. She feels ‘everyone has a story’ and we need to share it.”

http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/02/web1_CaSonya-Johnson-Award.jpg