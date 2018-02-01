Police chase ends in arrest

On Wednesday evening, January 31st at approximately 5:27 p.m., in the Wayne Hills area, officers from the Portsmouth Police Department located and arrested a suspected drug dealer.

Investigators with the Portsmouth Police Department street crimes unit were conducting targeted enforcement operations in the area of the 17th St. and Kendall Ave. Investigators observed the suspect on the property of Portsmouth Metropolitan Housing Authority. Investigators had received previous information that the suspect was selling narcotics in the Wayne Hills area.

Officer Jason Hedrick said that the officers were working in their target enforcement area. Once they saw the suspect in that area and they smelled marijuana, the suspect admitted to having a marijuana cigarette in his mouth. Investigators then advised the suspect, that he was under arrest and that is when the suspect fled. The officers followed in a brief pursuit around a few buildings, where the suspect tried to climb a fence and was apprehended there.

The suspect was found to have on or near him 20 grams of suspect methamphetamine, 5 grams of an unknown white powdery substance, suboxone strips, and over $2000.00 cash. While processing the suspect into the Scioto County Jail, it was found that the suspect had a plastic baggy with unknown substance inserted into his body cavity, in an attempt to smuggle the substance into the jail.

The arrested suspect is Marquice Poole, a 20 year old male from Portsmouth, Ohio.

Poole was charged with the following charges:

1. Trafficking in Drugs Felony 2

2. Tampering with Evidence Felony 3

3. Illegal Conveyance of Drugs into a Detention Facility Felony 3

4. Obstructing Official Business Mis. 3

5. Criminal Trespassing Mis. 4

When asked about the substance that was in the body cavity, Officer Hedrick said, “The Sheriff’s office has a body scanner, where every inmate that goes in, is scanned and it can detect objects that are inserted in the body and based on this, the scanner detected the drugs.”

All suspected narcotics will be sent to BCI&I for lab testing. Additional charges will be considered when the case is presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury.

Once again, the Portsmouth Police Department should be commended on their continuance of cleaning up the streets of Portsmouth and protecting our citizens. This was a job well done and completed in a short amount of time.

*Citizens are encouraged to contact the Portsmouth Police Department with any and all drug complaints: 740-354-DRUG – Tip line or 740-353-4101 Dispatch

Some information was obtained through Portsmouth Police Department’s press release.

Items collected on the suspect http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/02/web1_got-yo-stuff-2.jpg Items collected on the suspect Suspect Marquice Poole of Portsmouth http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/02/web1_Poole1-2.jpg Suspect Marquice Poole of Portsmouth

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins 740-353-3101 ext. 1928

