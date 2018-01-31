The Cultural Affairs Panel hereby notifies all non-profit organizations who wish to be considered for a portion of the one-third hotel/motel tax. On February 1, 2018 an application and a copy of the ordinance detailing eligibility criteria can be obtained on the City’s website at www.portsmouthoh.org under Applications (Hotel/Motel Tax application) or a copy can be picked up at the City Clerk’s office, 728 Second St., Suite 24, Municipal Building, 2nd Floor. Written requests must be completed and returned to the City Clerk’s office by 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Wednesday, February 28, 2018.

Cultural Affairs panel takes requests – 2018