House arrest costs taxpayers thousands

The Scioto County Commissioners met at their regular meeting time on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at the Scioto County Courthouse. One Item on the commissioners’ agenda for January 30, 2018 was an invoice from the Portsmouth Municipal Court regarding electronic monitoring house arrest for the amount of $14,826.50 for 56 defendants, totaling 1,057 days at a daily rate of $14.50.

“They have cost the tax payers for that one month $14,826.50, if people would try to avoid brushes with the law they could save this county a lot of money, and save themselves a whole lot of headaches,” said Chair of Commissioners Mike Crabtree.

Other items on the agenda from Tuesday’s meeting included requests for reappointment to the Scioto County Airport Authority Board, and a resolution for the County Engineer to establish a fund for the Hammerstein Road Widening Fund, and a resolution regarding the assignment of Mortgage to Scioto County Habitat for Humanity. Those individuals reappointed to the Scioto County Airport Authority Board were named as Scott Davis and Troy Huff, and the resolutions were adopted.

Item 7 on the agenda was approving payment of then and now certificates, item 8 was approving payment for moral obligations, item 9 was approving payment of various funds docket, and item 10 was miscellaneous reports.

The commissioners will meet again at their normally scheduled meeting time, Thursday, February 1, at 9:30 a.m.

