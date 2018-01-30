Local Students advance to State

Robotics is defined as a machine that resembles a human and does mechanical, routine tasks on command. Some of our local students have successfully done this, competed, and then came out in the top group of competitors.

On Saturday January 27th, The Scioto County Career Technical Center (North campus Advanced Manufacturing facility-RAMTEC center) hosted 27 teams from the region for the 2nd annual VEX robotics competition. More than 300 parents, competitors, school staff and spectators enjoyed the competition as high school and middle school level teams competed in controlled and autonomous competitions.

The competition pits one team and teamed contestants against one another in pre-determined problem-solving skills-related competitions. Each team must build and program a robot that performs tasks in a competitive manner against the other. This is an international competition with regional teams advancing to the state and state teams advancing to the nationals. The World winners last year were from Canada, China and New Zealand.

Locally, Scioto County had (4) four teams advance to the state. Two teams from Northwest, a team from South Webster (Scioto Tech satellite programs) and a third team from Scioto Tech have qualified. These program clubs are affiliated to PLTW (project lead the way) and Engineering Tech programs ran in connection with Scioto Tech and the comprehensive districts.

Josh Shoemaker, Scioto County Career and Technical Center Central Office administrator, who also oversees all the RAM Tech programs, said, “This is our second year participating and we held the competition last year. We actually submitted to host the state site, and based on our ability to hold many teams, we were chosen as a state qualifier. Last year we had the competition at our old building at the Career and Technical Center and this year, we held the competition at our new robotics center in Lucasville.

Last year, SCCTC did not advance any teams to the state level competition and this year four local teams placed to the state tournament. The four local teams that qualified will be going to the state competition in March in Marion.

Shoemaker continued, “all the engineering classes are ran through the Scioto County Career and Technical Center and we have satellite programs, where we put the classes in our partner schools with the teachers and the program. We had a team from our program at the SCCTC , a team from our Northwest satellite program, and a team from our South Webster satellite program.”

Shoemaker said, “The Northwest satellite group won in Engineering Design. In this part of the competition, they have to keep a notebook, talk about design process, plus everything they did and keep a log, and why they chose the design.”

Speaking with Shoemaker as to what can be done to prepare for the state competition, he said, “they can continue working with the robots and try to modify and make them more competitive for the state competition, they try to get better and better. They have to still follow the specifications and they can continue, as long as they stay within the rules.”

It is terrific to see our local students do well in something they are truly learning and yet love to do. The press release from the competition said it right, congratulations to all competitors and to Scioto Tech Engineering Instructors: Eric Moore Northwest, Josie Collier-South Webster and Ryan Keaton-Scioto Tech for their successful entrance groups, it took both the teachers and competitors to see success in these programs and in their competition success.

See, www.vexrobotics.com or www.sciototech.org for more information

Students from the Scioto County Career and Technical Center robotics program, Northwest satellite robotics program, and South Webster robotics program after placing to go to the state competition. Satellite Group from Northwest that advanced to the state in engineering design

