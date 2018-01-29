42,000 pounds of potatoes given

On Saturday, several local pantries picked up their share of potatoes from Pastor Gary Newman of Sandhill International Pentecostal Church of Christ (SIPCC) on the lots of Wagner Rental Supply and Vinyl Kraft Windows in New Boston.

Newman had 42,000 pounds of potatoes loaded on 21 pallets weighing 2,000 pounds each, waiting in the rear of a semi for them.

A few years ago Newman had talked with a lady from Ironton, who had received a similar shipment to help feed the hungry in her area and she gave him the contact information. Newman made the arrangements to get the deliveries for our community.

“The ‘Farmers of America’ from Ohio and all over the country grow the potatoes and The Society of St. Andrew’s contracts the semi to deliver to us,” according to Newman. “This shipment came from up North, near Findley, Ohio.”

According to Newman, this shipment had been delayed from Christmas due to lack of money in the program.

“We have another shipment coming in November for Thanksgiving and Christmas coming up this year,” he said.

Saturday morning the volunteers were served a hot breakfast on site, when a few homeless people came up asking what was going on. Newman explained they were giving out potatoes and invited them to eat with them.

“This is what our mission at SIPCC is all about, helping and feeding the community,” he explained, “Jesus tells it in Matthew:25, you’ve done unto the least of these, you’ve done unto me.”

This is only one of many times throughout the year, SIPCC feeds the hungry. Newman said he is already planning the July 4th Cookout again this year.

“We fed over 1,800 people at last year’s cookout,” Newman said, “We had a tent donated to us recently, we had one, but this one is much larger, a 60’x80’ tent that will be put to use this year.”

Zoar IPCC of Pedro, came to help Saturday and Brother Mac Shope took a big truck load back with him to a cooler, to keep until Spring for Newman, when he can use them to feed others.

“That’s another need Sandhill church has been praying for, is to get a walk-in cooler,” Newman said. “God furnished us a big tent and these revivals coming up are not going to be like normal revivals, we are going to feed people after every service, each night of the revival.”

Pastor Newman expressed his thanks to all of the volunteers and also Wagner Rental and Vinyl Kraft Windows for the use of their parking lots this past weekend.

“We took a pallet to the homeless shelter on Eighth Street,” Newman said, “We have distributed them all over the place and are still giving them out.”

If you are interested in volunteering, contact Pastor Gary Newman at 740-821-0766, or you can send donations to Sandhill IPCC, PO Box 114, South Shore, KY, 41175.

Volunteers pictured with Pastor Newman fulfilling the Sandhill IPCC’s mission. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/01/web1_IPCC.jpg Volunteers pictured with Pastor Newman fulfilling the Sandhill IPCC’s mission. 21 pallets of potatoes arrived from northern Ohio. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/01/web1_IPCC-SEMI.jpg 21 pallets of potatoes arrived from northern Ohio. Local pantries load 10 pound bags of potatoes to feed the hungry in their communities. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/01/web1_IPCC-STACKS.jpg Local pantries load 10 pound bags of potatoes to feed the hungry in their communities.