2018 tree sale

Winters are tough for those that like to play in the dirt. The short days and cold temperatures keep us inside dreaming about our spring planting plans. Are you dreaming of spring planting and new blooms? Scioto Soil and Water Conservation District is holding their annual tree seedling sale and it might just be what you need to hold you over until the planting season begins.

Right now you can access their Tree Sale online at their website www.sciotoswcd.org or you can stop by their office at 12167 State Route 104 in Lucasville and pick up an order form. There are many varieties of tree species available in bundles of 25 seedlings available. The tree sale also has some great items to further your wildlife habitat including pollinator and wildlife plot seed mixes.

Orders and payment are taken now and the orders are planned to arrive at the end of March. An order pickup day will be scheduled in the spring. The District is pleased to offer for the first time an online ordering option through their website.

So, while you are dreaming away the winter and waiting for spring, now is a good time to choose where to put those sugar maple seedlings or that wonderful wild ginger ground cover. The district also has bluebird houses and bat houses available for purchase in their tree sale. If you have any questions you can contact the Conservation District at 740-259-9231 EXT 4. Be sure to check out their website and Facebook page for other great events and programs.