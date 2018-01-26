Payton resigns from NB Council

Mike Payton has resigned from the Village Council of New Boston effective on Friday, January 26, 2018 according to a resignation letter addressed to New Boston Mayor Junior Williams.

“I would like to announce that after several weeks of prayer, thoughts and talking with my family and friends I have decided to accept a job opportunity that I have been considering for some time,” Payton stated. “I currently have only two years remaining on my term and was not planning to seek re-election as Vicki and I are planning to spend more time traveling and with our grandchildren.”

Payton served the Village for 10 years and stated he will always consider New Boston his home.

In closing he recalled the positive accomplishments he had been a part of during his service as a council member. Payton was appointed as President of Southern Ohio Port Authority (SOPA) during the fall of 2017.

No details were available at press time about the job opportunity Payton referenced in the letter or as to his continuance as SOPA’s President.