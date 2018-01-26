AAA7 and ODA Hosted Caregiver Class Leader Training

The Ohio Department of Aging and the Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. (AAA7) recently sponsored a class leader training program for the evidence-based program, Powerful Tools for Caregivers (PTC). The two-day training was conducted at the PACCAR Medical Education Center on the campus of Adena Medical Center in Chillicothe. Participants in the training included representatives from the Ohio Department of Aging, Corporation for Appalachian Development in Southeast Ohio, Catholic Charities of Southwestern Ohio, the Cincinnati VA Medical Center Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Brown County, Ohio, as well as staff and community volunteers from the AAA7.

Certified PTC Master Trainers from the AAA7 conducted the class leader training to fully prepare the 12 leaders to teach Powerful Tools for Caregivers to family caregivers across various counties in Ohio.

Powerful Tools for Caregivers has served caregivers of adults with chronic conditions since 1998. After successful pilot classes, PTC expanded the population of caregivers served to include caregivers of children with special health and behavioral needs (including minors and adult care receivers with special needs). Classes are designed for groups of up to 15 and provide caregivers with a variety of tools and information to help in their caregiving role.

Caregivers benefit from the PTC six-week series of classes whether they are:

• Spouses/partners of an adult with a chronic condition

• Adult children of aging parents

• Parents of children with special health and behavioral needs

• Grandparents raising grandchildren with special needs

• Long-distance caregivers

• In differing stages in their caregiving role

• From diverse rural, urban, or ethnic communities

• English, Spanish, and/or Korean speaking

To obtain more information about the program, please visit the website at powerfultoolsforcaregivers.org. The AAA7 will be offering the six-week class series in 2018 in various locations throughout the district. Please call the AAA7 at 1-800-582-7277, ext. 22284 for more information. You may also visit www.aaa7.org for a Community Wellness Calendar that lists the class schedule for 2018.