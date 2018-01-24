Minford’s FFA chapter chosen

Coming soon, everyone is going to be cheering on their favorite NFL team in the Super Bowl, and that’s a great way to enjoy having your friends and relatives share something great with you. However, it’s also nice when kids in school are cheered on for other fun activities during their time there.

Not knocking sports, we all love a good game and the standout athletes that comprise said games, but it’s nice when we see people who love what they are involved in, put everything into it, and receive well-deserved praise.

Minford’s FFA (Future Farmers of America) chapter was recently selected at the FFA National Convention in Indianapolis, Ind. to be featured on RFDTV’s chapter tribute, where Minford’s Luke Montavon, president of the Minford chapter, was chosen to speak on behalf of this group.

RFD-TV is an American digital cable and satellite television channel that is owned by Rural Media Group. The channel features programming devoted to rural issues, concerns and interests. It can be viewed locally, via satellite Dish Network Channel 231 or DirecTV Channel 345.

This is Montavon’s first year as President of the Minford chapter. He is a sophomore at Minford High School and he has been a member of the FFA since he first began attending high school. Over 65,000 attend the organization’s national convention.

“We were walking in to go to the Expo Center, and as we walked in, there was a camera crew and they stopped me and they were doing interviews and said our Ag Chapter may featured,” Montavon said of his chance meeting.

With Montavon being the president of the group, the group naturally picked their leader to speak about the topics that he had participated in within the program. Montavon, being a horse lover, had equine (horses) as his project — a natural fit considering that Montavon buys horses, trains them, and sells them to show homes.

“They asked me a series of questions pertaining to where I was from and what chapter I was representing,” Montavon said of the interview. “Then, they had me explain my SAE project, such as what I had done and what that had to do with the agriculture program that I’m in. My voice was kind of raspy because of a concert we had went to the night before, but I wasn’t really nervous about talking.”

At Minford, Montavon takes two agricultural classes in animal science and livestock. Kristin Stringer is the teacher of these classes and the advisor for the Minford High School FFA club. Stringer teaches the middle school ag classes, along with the high school classes. At the national convention held in Indianapolis, Minford took 14 students. Stringer and Montavon said you have to have an ag class to be in the FFA. Stringer stated that she has 85 total in her classes, and this is her second year teaching this.

“We keep a record for our club on what we do for the class overall,” Montavon said. “Everyone in the Minford FFA has a project. The projects are kept all year. You start it and track your progress through the year to see how you are doing. In the FFA group, we plan a lot of fundraisers and we plan a lot of other things, and I have to be sure that I show up to things that are planned. I have to show a leadership role to the other officers and members of the club, to be sure I am setting a good example for everyone. I have to plan the meetings and I have to go over upcoming events, things we’ve been doing , fundraising ideas and anything that goes along those ideas.”

Montavon said that the fundraiser money is used for the National Convention held in Indianapolis, the state convention, banquet supplies that they have at the end of the year.

“We use it to buy everything we need for that, and we also donate to charities and things like that,” Montavon said.

One of the good things about FFA and the agricultural programs at schools is that students get a chance to learn and perform tasks with their hands, and not necessarily just sit in a classroom. There are many students that would or could benefit so much from a program like that. Just ask Luke Montavon. He’s one who already has benefited greatly.

“For sure,” Montavon said of recommending the Minford Future Farmers of America chapter, adding that one of the reasons he would recommend it is because certain Ag classes count as science classes, so you’re getting to go on trips and earning a credit in order to graduate.

*Montavon’s talk with RFD was shown this past weekend.

Minford FFA members at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Sitting: Luke Montavon, Hannah Tolle, Courtney Holsinger, Alaina McKnight, Makayla Watters, Matthew Koverman Standing: Rylee Coriell, Marcus Watters, Tamara Burchett, Megan Johnson, Mackenzie Koverman, Brooklynn Anderson, Sarah Lewis, Cory Reed, Advisor: Kristen Stringer

Luke Montavon speaking for the television station at the National FFA Convention

By Kimberly Jenkins

Reach Kimberly Jenkins 740-353-3101 ext. 1928

