Ninth Annual Chocolate Walk to be held

Main Street Portsmouth is preparing to kick off one of its most anticipated events. The Ninth Annual Ellen Vetter Chocolate Walk will be taking place, and participants will have the opportunity to take a stroll through downtown while receiving chocolatey treats along the way.

“The chocolate walk continues to be one of Main Street’s most popular events,” Executive Director of Main Street Portsmouth, Joseph Pratt said. “It is a wonderful way to get out in the downtown, take in the historic architecture and soak in all the new developments, check out what our local businesses offer, and to have a sweet treat while doing so.”

The Chocolate Walk will be held between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10th. Ticket holders will begin the route at Port City Café and Pub, the first stop for sweets. When participants arrive, they will receive a Shawnee State University bag to take their treats home in and a walking map of participating businesses.

“We have around 30 stops on the walk and people always report back to us that they had a good time. In fact, many of our chocolate walk participants are repeat guests who come back every year. It is a great way to have a day out with the family,” Pratt said. “I feel like the businesses have really gotten into it over the years. A bit of them still offer candy bars and such, but it is a great way to pack some of your treats away for later. A good bit of them get creative, too, everything from chocolate covered coffee beans to chocolate covered insects, from freshly baked cookies to freshly dipped strawberries. A lot of what the businesses provide reflect their theme. An example would be Salon on Second, which is prepping for chocolate hairdryer molds or Portsmouth Feed and Supply, which likes to provide the chocolate insects.”

Being a very popular event for downtown, tickets to the Chocolate Walk are few and will go quickly.

“We only have 400 tickets and they typically go very fast. My first year we have 300 and people were lining up to get tickets the day of and we had sold out the week before,” Pratt said.

Tickets for the chocolate walk are $7 and can be found at Port City Café and Pub, Morgan Brothers, Remember When, Ghosts in the Attic, Market Street Hardware, and the Scioto County Welcome Center.

Grab your tickets to this event that celebrates both a love of Portsmouth’s historic downtown and your sweet tooth before they sell out!

