Burg to hold Homecoming Jan. 26

“My Wish” will be the theme for Wheelersburg High School’s Basketball Homecoming. The Homecoming ceremony will take place Friday, January 26 between the JV and Varsity games when the Pirates host the Northwest Mohawks.

Reigning as Homecoming Queen is Leann Spradlin. She is the daughter of Dusty and Lainee Spradlin and Melissa and Tim Jackson. Leann will be escorted by basketball captains Cole Lowery, son of Chris and Amy Lowery and Tanner Holden, son of Rodney and Tammy Holden.

Victoria Thomas is the senior attendant. She is the daughter of Patrick and Elizabeth Thomas. Victoria will be escorted by basketball captain Mack Dyer, son of Bryan Dyer and Kristin Young.

The junior attendant is Macy Conley. Macy is the daughter of Jamie and Amy Conley. She will be escorted by basketball captain Trent Salyers, son of Dusty and Chasity Salyers.

Morgan Bivens is the sophomore attendant. She is the daughter of Nick and Keri Bivens. Morgan will be escorted by Corey Maxie, son of Jeremy and Heather Maxie.

The freshman attendant is Laney Eller. Laney is the daughter of Kevin and Amanda Eller. She will be escorted by Mason Montgomery, son of Stacey and Amy Montgomery.

The Varsity and JV cheerleaders will sponsor a dance following the game to honor the queen and her court.

