Minford inducts former coaches

Over a course of several decades, it is very rare to have four coaches honored in one Hall of Fame induction class.

However, the Minford Local School system is not only going to honor four coaches, but four very special educators who all had successful coaching careers at Minford.

The Minford Local School District is proud to announce that its 12th annual Athletic Wall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held on Friday, January 26, 2018 during its boys basketball affair against Oak Hill. The induction ceremony will take place on the basketball court between the junior varsity and varsity contests. The induction will be preceded by a catered reception in the Minford High School Cafeteria beginning at 5 p.m. The public is invited to come and meet the inductees at the reception.

The 2017-2018 class includes four new members: Mike Flaig; Jim Parkes; John Strickland and Jim Scott. These four men are all well-known throughout the local community.

Jim Scott is this year’s historical candidate. He graduated from Minford High School in 1944. Mr. Scott was a standout for the Minford Basketball team and played basketball at Ohio University following his service in the United States Navy. Mr. Scott served in the Navy from September 1944 until July 1946. He was the Minford High School basketball and baseball coach during a very successful stretch in the 1950’s and early 60’s. Mr. Scott was an educator for many years and a long-time principal for South Webster High School.

Mike Flaig graduated from Minford High School in 1968, after a high school career that saw him earn eleven varsity letters for the Falcons. Mr. Flaig was a three year starter for the basketball squad earning team MVP honors in 1968. He was also a four year letterman for the Minford baseball team.

Despite those above accomplishments, Mr. Flaig had his most success on the football field. He was a four year letter winner and was named First Team SOC three times. He was also named First Team All-District and Honorable Mention All-State. Mr. Flaig then accepted a scholarship to play football at Miami University where he lettered three times and was named Second Team All Mid American Conference in 1970. While at Miami, Mr. Flaig played for legendary coach Bo Schembechler. Upon graduation, Mr. Flaig began a 46 year career in education that saw him teach, coach, work as administrator and teach adult education. Mr. Flaig was Minford High School’s head football coach from 1975-1979 and served us an assistant from 1998-2001.

Jim Parkes served in the Minford School District for 33 years as a teacher, coach, and athletic director. From 1978 to 2011, he served as the head boys tennis coach. The SOC began awarding championships in tennis in 1985. From that time until 2011 when Mr. Parkes retired, his teams won 15 league titles. From 1985-2003 and then again in 2014, Mr. Parkes led the Falcon’s girls basketball program. In that time, his teams won four SOC championships, nine sectional titles, and were district champion two times. Mr. Parkes finished his basketball coaching career with a 253-164 record. From 2002 to 2011, Mr. Parkes was the Minford High School athletic director.

John Strickland was a 1970 graduate of Minford High School and lettered twice in basketball. He was the Minford High School head boys basketball coach from 1977 to 1982 and then again from 1985 to 2001, leading the program for 21 years in all. Mr. Strickland led the Falcons to two league titles, seven sectional titles, and two district championships. The 1995 team finished as regional runner-up. Mr. Strickland was the 1995 All-Southeast District Coach of the Year. Mr. Strickland’s educational background was in physical education.

These men were revered and well respected leaders who tried to set an example for the youth that they were in charge of during their careers as both educators and coaches. These are the kind of examples that our young people today, could learn so much from, just by the examples they set.

