Commissioners approve grant agreements

The Scioto County Commissioners met Tuesday morning at their regularly scheduled meeting time of 9:30 a.m. at the Scioto County Courthouse. The commissioners began the meeting by approving the minutes of January 18, 2018 before addressing miscellaneous reports and a request for transfer of funds.

Item No. 4 on the meeting’s agenda was a notification of the Ohio Division of Liquor Control regarding Panheadz Pizza & Pattyz, LLC in Wheelersburg. The Commissioners made a motion to approve the notification of the permit. Item six was a matter of approving grant agreements between Scioto County and the Ohio Department Services Agency regarding community housing impact and preservation program (CHIP). A motion to approve the grant was made by commissioner Cathy Coleman, and seconded by commissioner Bryan Davis.

“It’s a grant agreement to provide private rehabilitation for twelve units and repair assistance to nineteen units,” Mike Crabtree, Chairperson, said. “The $44,000 is being funded by the Ohio Housing Trust Fund, and is limited to households with incomes that are below 50 percent of AMI. In cooperation with Habitat For Humanity, one new home will be constructed.”

“That is a guaranteed 31 homes assisted,” said Davis.

“The CHIP program is $304,300 and that’s grant B-C-17-1CP-1, CHIP home funds is $401,700 and that is grant B-C-17-1CP-2, Low and Moderate Income Housing Trust Fund is 44,000 grant S-C-17-1CP-1,” Crabtree said.

“This is a result of the joint application between the city and the county,” said Davis.

“These improvements range from roofing, to windows, to wheelchair ramps, to all kinds of different things. These are homeowners, they own their homes, they are low to middle income. A lot of these individuals have paid their taxes and paid their dues, and have really lived good lives, but have reached a place where they don’t have the extra income to made these repairs,” Davis said.

“People that apply, they come in and show proof of what their income is and if they qualify they can apply for a particular project, and we have contractors who bid on those projects and those are awarded to those contractors so it really puts money back into the community, it increases home values, and employs people locally,” said Davis.

Other items on the agenda included an accepted notification from the Ohio Department of Taxation regarding permissive sales tax for November 2017. According to Crabtree, last year’s tax revenue was $1,026,189.79 versus $826,652.75 this year. “That’s down $199,536.96 from the same time last year,” Crabtree said.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

