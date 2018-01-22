City Council met for regular session

The Portsmouth City Council met for their regular session on Monday evening at Life Point Church located at 1659 11th Street. The meeting began at 6:00 p.m. with approximately 50 citizens present. While all other member of the council were present, City Councilmen Thomas Lowe was not in attendance at the council meeting.

Items 7a. An Ordinance authorizing the Acting City Manager to enter into a lease agreement for the Sunrise cell tower property, 7b. An Ordinance authorizing approval of the preliminary legislation submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) proposing to utilize a TAP Grant for the Construction of approximately 1.25 mile of paved shared use path along Front Street in central Portsmouth and the Shawnee State University campus, 7c. An Ordinance Amending Section 505.04 – Abandoning Animals of the Codified Ordinances of the City of Portsmouth, Ohio, and 7d. An Ordinance authorizing the Acting City Manager to execute an agreement with Main Street Portsmouth for an additional three calendar years being 2018, 2019 and 2020 that would include supplementing an additional $5,000 to the annual contribution of $50,000 previously made by the City in years 2015, 2016 and 2017 on the agenda were moved as constituting a second readings.

Items 7e. An Ordinance authorizing Acting City Manager Sam Sutherland to enter into an agreement to contribute $80,000 to Access Scioto County Public Transit in 2018, 7f. An Ordinance authorizing the transfer of $15,028 from General Fund No. 101 to Compensated Absences Fund No. 102, and 7g. An Ordinance authorizing Acting City Manager Sam Sutherland to enter into an agreement with Portsmouth Connex for Mound Park. CM-18-05 were moved as constituting a first reading.

Item h was a resolution to authorize extending the terms of agreement between the Board of Scioto County Commissioners and the City of Portsmouth regarding providing representation to indigents charged in the Portsmouth Municipal Court and was adopted by council.

Council women Jo Ann Aeh made a motion that council retire into executive session, and at 6:35 p.m. council members entered into the executive session to discuss two separate issues. One issue dealing with possible litigation with the city solicitor and personal issues, and the second involving the city auditor and labor attorney.

Council members returned and the meeting reconvened at 7:50 p.m. to receive miscellaneous business and reports, before the meeting then adjourned.

