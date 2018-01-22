Broadway comes to Portsmouth

Music, Music, Music welcome to Broadway. What magical sounds Broadway has brought to stages around the world. That special music can be heard right here in our own back yard, when Dancing with the Stars uses Broadway themes in March.

The Ohio River Valley American Red Cross is excited to be presenting an evening filled with glitz and glamour as eight community and business leaders star in Dancing With our Stars 2018. Now in its sixth year, Dancing With our Stars is scheduled for March 24 at the SOMC Friends Community Center. “We are pleased to announce that a limited number of seats are still available at the Red Cross office or on line at https://goo.gl/B9fALv,” said Debbie Smith, Community Executive. “This is the first year we have been able to guarantee seats to the general public for this ‘red tie optional affair’,” she continued. “With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, what better gift for cupid to bring than Dancing With our Stars tickets to your sweetheart?”

“We are really looking forward to this year’s event as our dancers hit Broadway,” said Vicky Hatcher, event coordinator. Guests will be welcomed to the atmosphere of the New York theater district and the theme will continue throughout the ballroom. “We felt it was time for a new look for the event and our dancers are excited to be dancing to a tune from their favorite Broadway Musical show,” she continued, ”from musicals such as ‘The Little Mermaid’ to ‘School of Rock’, the stars and their co-stars will tango, salsa and boogie their way across the dance floor.”

Smith says she is so excited for this year to see the costumes, hear the music, and see the creative dancing all shown in Broadway themes.

Community stars with their co-stars include local firefighter, Scott Artis; Alisha Schmidt, Fashion Retailer and Trainer for LulaRoe; Reece Brown, Energy Advisor for Stand Energy Corp; Brian Stephenson, Director of Occupational Therapy at Compass Community Health; Sean Frazier, General Manager for the Portsmouth Bob Evans; Sean King, Program Director at Pulse FM 98.3 in Portsmouth; Scott Isaac, Director of Programming for the Juvenile Court for the Scioto County Court of Common Pleas – Juvenile/Probate Division; and Andrea Ryan, family nurse practitioner at Shawnee Family Health Center. Star dancers are practicing through sleet and snow learning new dances and raising funds to support the local American Red Cross in their quest to win the coveted mirror ball trophy, which is awarded to the Star dancer raising the most money.

This year’s presentation is sponsored by Southern Ohio Medical Center, Impressive Studios, Neal and Vicky Hatcher, Fluor B&W Portsmouth and Glockners. In addition a remarkable number of businesses and friends of the Red Cross are sponsoring tables for this dazzling evening of fine food and entertainment.

All proceeds from Dancing With our Stars and the money raised by the Star Dancers support local disaster prevention, preparation and relief, the life-saving training of first aid, CPR/AED classes, collection and testing of blood and blood products, support to military members serving around the globe, the transportation program and international programs.

More information and tickets are available by contacting the local Red Cross office at 1801 Robinson or 740-354-3293 or on line at https://goo.gl/B9fALv..

About the American Red Cross: The Ohio River Valley Ohio Chapter of the American Red Cross has taught lifesaving skills, and provided disaster prevention, relief and recovery services to the Ohio River Valley since 1917. For more information, please visit us at 1801 Robinson Ave Portsmouth OH, follow us on Facebook at Facebook.com/ORVRedCross, or call 740-354-3293.

By Kimberly Jenkins

Reach Kimberly Jenkins 740-353-3101 ext. 1928

