SOMC Births 12/22-1/16


December 22

Chris and Samantha Brewer of Blue Creek, daughter

Page Literal and David Smith of West Portsmouth, daughter

Katlyn Stapleton of Greenup (Ky.), son

December 24

Ashley Thornton and Dustin Law of West Portsmouth, daughter

Nathan and Courtney Childers of Piketon, son

December 25

Sylvia May of Portsmouth, twin sons

December 26

Miriah Bloomfield and Eli Hernandez of Garrison (Ky.), son

Rebecca Ruggles and Tyler Neely of Stout, daughter

December 27

Kirsten Clark and Gaven Grayson of Quincy (Ky.), son

Kaci McNutt of Lucasville, daughter

Joseph and Sarah Yarnell of Wheelersburg, son

December 28

Travis and Cheyenne Collins of Portsmouth, daughter

Stephanie Parker and Kyle Adkins of Minford, son

Chelsie Howell of Lynx, son

Deana Carver and Kody Rogers of Lucasville, daughter

Amanda Cave and Clint Askew of Portsmouth, daughter

December 29

Paige Conley and Bradley Hurt of Beaver, daughter

Jessi Veach and Joseph Foster of Wheelersburg, daughter

Haleigh and Matthew Zornes of Tollesboro (Ky.), son

Krissy and Chris Fogle of West Union, daughter

December 30

Johnny Lane of New Boston, son

December 31

Tiffany and Matthew Younker of Piketon, daughter

Micheal and Brittany Artley of Portsmouth, son

Haley Hyle and James Colley of Minford, son

January 2

Lance Tillery and Kristen Farmer of McDermott, daughter

Ryan and Donika Monroe of Portsmouth, son

January 3

Abigail and Austin Hall of Wheelersburg, son

Tim Welch and Tiffany Jenkins of Portsmouth, daughter

Alex and Danielle Hopkins of Waverly, daughter

Ashley Peterman of Portsmouth, son

Kyleigh and Eddie Bradley of Wheelersburg, daughter

January 4

Heather Case of Peebles, son

Chloe Hbert and Brandon Wallace of Portsmouth, son

Joe and Melissa Watson of Wallingford (Ky.), son

Mr. and Mrs. Alex Lewis of West Portsmouth, son

January 5

Lindsey and Justin Brewer of West Union, son

January 8

Candace Stiles and Caleb Bailey of Franklin Furnace, daughter

Nathan and Andrea Timberlake of Otway, daughter

January 9

Morgan Eversole and Todd J. Picklesimer of Wheelersburg, son

Ryan and Laura Scaggs of Beaver, daughter

Breanna Starr and Josh Brown of Portsmouth, son

Ashley and Jordan Strickland of Oak Hill, son

Leonard and Alisha Blanton of McDermott, son

January 10

Mr. and Mrs. Kayla DeAtley of Seaman, son

Savannah Sweeney and Nicholas Crace of Wheelersburg, daughter

Ashley Barnett and Dustin Sheets of Franklin Furnace, daughter

January 11

Paityn Breech of Wheelersburg, son

Megan Smith and Michael Turvey Jr. of Otway, son

January 14

Lakota Montgomery of Lynx, son

January 15

Amanda Ellis and Dustin Lewis of Blue Creek, daughter

Michelle and George R. Hall of South Webster, son

Kyle and Whitney Galloway of West Portsmouth, daughter

Kayla and Josh Kinnison of Waverly, son

January 16

Ashley McCoy and Camron Lampkin of Portsmouth, daughter

Taylor Williams of Portsmouth, son

Rachelle Holman and Michael Brown of Portsmouth, son

