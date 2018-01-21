KDMC offers free joint screenings

On Thursday, King’s Daughters Portsmouth Orthopedics and Sports Medicine will be offering a free joint pain screening in suite 102 of their location at 1729 Kinney’s Lane in Portsmouth. The screenings are designed to help pinpoint the cause of joint pain and provide additional follow-up recommendations with no cost to the patient.

“It’s a noninvasive screening, so participants will be assed on their knee, hip and shoulder pain and any other joint pains, however we will not be screening back pain,” said KDMC Business Development Manager, Laura Patrick.

“They will discuss what they may need whether its physical therapy, injections, or other treatment options, like surgery. The doctors will talk to participants and figure out what their best treatment plan is for their joint pains.”

Normally an individual would have to schedule a regular appointment, and then be billed for their visit to undergo this type of screening. This screening, however, is one that is completely free of charge.

“This is completely free, insurance will not be billed. It’s a good free opportunity to talk to a doctor about a treatment plan for you pain,” said the Development Manager.

The noninvasive screening includes knees, hips, shoulder, and other joints.

The screenings will be performed by orthopedic and physical therapy staff, with surgeons Gerry Trinidad, M.D., and Jared Bentley, M.D, reviewing the results of the screenings with participants.

To participate in the screening, individuals must call and schedule an appointment time. The screenings will begin at 3 p.m. on Thursday and last until 6 p.m. On arrival for your appointment, patients should check in at the front desk, and they will be evaluated by Physical Therapy staff shortly after before their screening reviews with an orthopedic surgeon.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932