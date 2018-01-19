County Engineer announces road work schedule

Clearing of right of way (weather permitting)

Woods Ridge Road (CR169) in Clay and Harrison Townships will be closed Monday, January 22nd through Wednesday, January 24th from 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. The location of the closure is between Swauger Valley Road and State Route 139. County Engineer’s crew will be clearing the right of way. Local traffic only will be maintained.

Pollock Road (CR47) in Rush and Union Townships will be closed on Thursday, January 25th and Friday, January 26th from 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. The location of the work is between Henley – Deemer Road and Colley Road. County Engineer’s crew will be clearing the right of way. Local traffic only will be maintained.

Mowing

Lick Run – Lyra Road in Porter and Vernon Townships.

Sugar Camp Road in Porter Township.

Germany Hollow Road in Vernon Township.

Veterans Memorial Highway impacts

Swauger Valley Road (CR31) in Harrison Township will have flagging operations continues through Wednesday, January 24th. The location is between South Street and Shumway Hollow Road. The flagging operations will allow for required culvert maintenance and ditch excavation along Swauger Valley Road. Portsmouth Joint Venture will be doing the flagging.

Pershing Avenue (TR1193) in Porter Township continues to be closed through Tuesday, July 31st. Portsmouth Joint Venture is working on bridge 5 and 6 deck pours/approach slabs, drainage installation, 204/304 placement, paving, median barrier wall and reconstruction of Pershing Avenue and utilities. The location of the construction is east of Slocum Avenue. Local traffic will be detoured to Marne Avenue. Emergency vehicles will be accommodated if necessary.

Ohio River Road (CR503) in Porter Township continues to have lane restrictions through Saturday, March 31st. A single lane flagging operation will be utilized. The location of the restriction is between State Route 140 and Egbert Road. Portsmouth Joint Venture will be installing overhang brackets, deck ends, parapet walls and lighting.

Future Activity

Lucasville – Minford Road (CR28) in Madison Township has a scheduled road closure beginning Monday, January 29th through Thursday, February 8th. Portsmouth Joint Venture plans on setting beams for the overhead bridge. The location of the closure is between Flowers – Ison Road (TR381) and Hickman Road (TR227)