Resolution presented to ‘Burg

COLUMBUS— During yesterday’s House Session, State Representative Terry Johnson (R-McDermott) presented a resolution honoring the Wheelersburg High School football team on winning the 2017 Division V State Championship.

In addition to their 15-0 undefeated season, the team has a 35 game regular season winning streak, and had record setting attendance for the Division V State Football game with 9,778 spectators. Wheelersburg High School is also an Ohio High School Football Coach Association (OHSFCA) Academic All Ohio Team.

“With this championship 2017 team, Wheelersburg High School continues its tradition of strong athletic competition,” said Johnson. “Not only that, the Wheelersburg School District continues to build good and capable citizen leaders through a strong emphasis on academics. They represent Scioto County well, and indeed all of Ohio can take pride in what these young men have accomplished.”

Head Coach Rob Woodward accepted the award along with five Senior Captains: Nic Parsley, CJ Hall, Alex George, Bryson Keeney, and Xander Carmichael.

Video of the presentation and be viewed and shared from this link: http://www.ohiochannel.org/video/ohio-house-of-representatives-1-17-2018?start=446&end=550

From left to right: CJ Hall, Nic Parsley, Xander Carmichael, State Rep. Terry Johnson (R), Wheelersburg head coach Rob Woodward, Bryson Keeney, and Alex George stand with the resolution honoring the Wheelersburg football program for its 2017 Division V State Championship.