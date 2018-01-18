Commissioners recieve Splash Pad grant

On Thursday morning, the Scioto County Commissioner’s held their regularly scheduled meeting at 9:30 a.m.

Item 7 on the agenda was a grant agreement between the Scioto County Commissioners and the Scioto Foundation for the amount of $5,000 towards the construction of shelters at the West Portsmouth Splash Pad. Commissioner Bryan Davis made a motion to accept, with Commissioner Cathy Coleman seconding the motion.

According to Davis, the Commissioners applied for a previous grant with the Scioto Foundation, but the grant was awarded elsewhere. The remaining applicants were put into a second pool for consideration of a separate grant, and the Commissioners were awarded that grant in the amount of $5,000. The governing board of the Scioto Foundation approved the Scioto County Commissioner’s Grant request for the Splash Pad shelters project in the amount of $5,000 from the Edwin J. Cricker Advisory Fund.

“We had some money left over from the original park grant, by combining those two grants we are going to be putting in two shelters,” said Davis. “These are unique because they are umbrella shelters. They’re large, sixteen feet in diameter, and we’re going to pour concrete underneath them. This grant, combined with the little bit we had left over, around $4,700, pays for that. When the weather breaks, we’ll get down there and get these installed and it will be a nice place to picnic by the splash pad. Something a little nicer,” Commissioner Bryan Davis said.

Other items on the agenda included a funds request from the (ADAMHS) Alcohol & Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board for the 2018 county share in the amount of $2,000, which was approved by the commissioners, and a request for Jail Diversion Funds from the Portsmouth Municipal Court/Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction for the period of January 1, 2018-March 31, 2018 in the amount of $37,775. 75. Commissioners additionally approved this request.

“This is a Jail Diversion Program,” said Chairman Mike Crabtree.

“This is money that has already been received, we’re just paying it out to them at this point,” said Commissioner Bryan Davis.

