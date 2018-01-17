PALS helps Fluor-BWXT employees give

After nearly a decade of volunteering in Scioto County, the Portsmouth Area Ladies (PALS) organization is going strong. Their arms reach just about every level of charity. With 100 percent of donations going to charity and a staff of 60 willing volunteers, they are out to make a difference. Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth, in Piketon, has allocated more than $20,000 from their annual Employee Giving campaign for PALS to distribute to charities in Scioto County.

“We are glad to be there to do this,” PALS President Mary Arnzen said. “Fluor is not able to distribute the money themselves and PALS, being a charity organization, is instrumental in helping out any way that they can.”

Arnzen says they are like a walk through and the money that Fluor gives them, they donate to the organizations for which Flour is giving their money to.

PALS Vice President Tess Midkiff said one of PALS new programs addresses a need that is often overlooked.

“Recently, we found out that some of our area junior high/high school kids were having problems getting access to basic toiletries,” Midkiff said. “Now, all they have to do is ask and they are given a bag that has shampoo, soap, and deodorant and a pair of socks, just a basic toiletries kit. It’s the type of thing that falls through the cracks because you know people need food, but they also need the items to keep them clean.”

Those qualities show the proactivity of the company as a whole.

“We tend to do things where we hear of a need, and go and ask questions and find some way to get some money to do it,” Midkiff added.

PALS giving also extends into their own wallets.

“For our Christmas party, we don’t bring gifts for each other — we bring diapers and sleepers and rompers and those go to the care closet that they have at the Stepping Stone House so that the mother who has been drug free can go in and get something for the baby,” Midkiff said.

The Stepping Stone House is one of a few places that allows mothers to bring their children with them, while they’re seeking drug rehabilitation.

PALS is also supporting a new literacy program to encourage everyone in the community to read a futuristic book about water shortages. Then, in April, readers will have the opportunity to meet the author of “Not a Drop to Drink” and ask questions. Arnzen said that this literacy program was started with the Portsmouth Rotary Club.

PALS hosts two annual fundraisers a year, a fall dance and Purse Bingo held in March.

“What I like about our organization, is that we don’t hang onto the money. We earn our money and we give it away, we earn our money and we give it away, because we don’t have any need to hang onto it,” Midkiff said.

“We are very fortunate to have an organization like PALS that will fully leverage our giving dollars,” Fluor-BWXT Project Director Dennis Carr said. “We had a very successful Employee Giving Campaign this year thanks to the generosity of our workforce and the Fluor Foundation. We know PALs will take the money and invest it in children and those most in need in Scioto County.”

“We are thankful to be able to help our community through this,” Arnzen added.

The employees at Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth, which is located in Piketon, have proven that they are willing to reach out and help out in our community. With the help of PALS, that is exactly what they are doing.

For more information about volunteering or giving opportunities in the Portsmouth area, please go to www.portsmouthpals.org.

Some information was obtained through Jason Lovins, Ph.D., M.B.A., A.P.R., Public Affairs | Communications Manager, Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth LLC

Portsmouth Area Ladies (PALS) assemble at Oscar’s Restaurant for their membership meeting. Far right, Shania Logan (one of FBP’s past interns) and Deneen Revel-FBP Public Affairs http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/01/web1_FBP-Scioto-01.jpg Portsmouth Area Ladies (PALS) assemble at Oscar’s Restaurant for their membership meeting. Far right, Shania Logan (one of FBP’s past interns) and Deneen Revel-FBP Public Affairs Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth’s Deneen Revel, Public Affairs, meets with Tess Midkiff to discuss PALS’ projects. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/01/web1_FBP-Scioto-02.jpg Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth’s Deneen Revel, Public Affairs, meets with Tess Midkiff to discuss PALS’ projects.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins 740-353-3101 ext. 1928

