SSU establishes Gale Allen Memorial Scholarship

Shawnee State University is pleased to announce the establishment of The Gale Allen Memorial Scholarship.

The SSU Development Foundation received a generous gift from Christina Jones, 2012 SSU alumni and Career Advisor in the SSU Student Career Development Office, to establish the scholarship in honor of her mother, Gale Allen.

Applicants of The Gale Allen Memorial Scholarship must be a non-traditional, female student with at least one dependent, other than self, with a 2.5 GPA and exhibit financial need.

“This scholarship was established to honor the memory of my mother and to help other women in similar circumstances. Our mom was a non-traditional student and a mother of three when she went back to school to improve the quality of our lives. It’s important to my family to keep passing on the helping-hand and determined spirit she was. She was brave, independent, and strong, and would encourage anyone who needed it. This scholarship is to help other women overcome the obstacles they too are facing, and to help get them to graduation day,” said Jones.

Recipient of the scholarship will be selected by SSU through the Office of Financial Aid and will be awarded annually beginning of Fall 2018 semester.

For more information or to make a gift in support of SSU, please contact the SSU Development Foundation at 740.351.3284 or online at www.givetossu.com.

