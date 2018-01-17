Potential River Days candidate’s meeting

Local schools will soon be picking their candidates for Miss River Days 2018 in the next few weeks. Any young ladies who have been waiting for this day to come, will be very excited to learn that there is a preliminary meeting for those wanting to be the River Days Candidate for their school. The meeting is informative and will give parents an idea of everything that is involved in being a candidate up until the pageant in September by informing potential contestants of requirements of participation prior to the local high schools selecting their contestants.

That informational meeting, which will be held for any local high school junior girl and her parents by the Portsmouth River Days Pageant Committee, will be held on Jan. 24th at the SOMC Friends Community Center. The event will begin at 5:15 p.m. and last approximately one hour.

According to Lori Lowe, who is the pageant chair for the event, parents often have questions that cannot be answered by the schools.

”In years past, the committee has offered to make presentations at the schools prior to selection to answer these questions, but this year, we determined that this meeting may attract more potential contestants who want to ask questions, but did not have the opportunity to ask,” Lowe said. “It is important that the contestants and their families be fully informed.”

Each high school principal received selection information last week, and must have a candidate selected prior to March 1st. The contestants will then all meet with the committee to kick off the pageant season with an opening meeting on March 4th. This year’s festival theme to be featured on parade floats and the pageant will be revealed at that time.

The committee will make a short informational presentation, and then audience members will have the opportunity to interact with committee members and ask questions. This meeting is specifically only for the junior girls in high school. For more information, please email missriverdays@gmail.com. Anyone interested in registering for the Little Miss River Days Pageant may do so by visiting www.portsmouthriverdays.org.

2017 River Days Queen and court – 1st runner-up Portsmouth’s Katie Fannin, Queen – Valley’s Kennedy McGraw, and 2nd runner-up West’s Jade Ratliff. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/01/web1_officialqueenphoto.jpg 2017 River Days Queen and court – 1st runner-up Portsmouth’s Katie Fannin, Queen – Valley’s Kennedy McGraw, and 2nd runner-up West’s Jade Ratliff. All of the queens who travel on the River Days float, at the Coal Festival http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/01/web1_allqueenscoalfestival.jpg All of the queens who travel on the River Days float, at the Coal Festival

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins 740-353-3101 ext. 1928

Reach Kimberly Jenkins 740-353-3101 ext. 1928