Knights hold March for Life

On Saturday, Jan. 20, the Knights of Columbus will hold their annual March for Life. Families and churches from across the area are invited to participate, and are asked to meet at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church Activity Center parking lot on Market Street.

The group will join together at 1:45 p.m. and the march will begin at 2 p.m. The walk will end at the Scioto County Courthouse rear entrance, where information about abortion and their commitment to end it will be shared.

According to Howard Robinson, the Knights of Columbus have invited community members for a peaceful gathering against abortion, and will have Terry Johnson as this year’s speaker.

“The Knights of Columbus support pro-life initiatives through our Culture of Life campaign,” Robinson said. “The local March for Life is sponsored by the Portsmouth Council 741 of the Knights of Columbus to bring attention to abortion and our desire to help bring an end to it. This offers people in our area the opportunity to meet as a group for a peaceful and prayerful gathering.”

According to its official website, the Knights of Columbus, which was spearheaded by Father Michael McGivney of New Haven, Conn., was formed on March 29, 1882 when the Connecticut state legislature officially chartered the group as a fraternal benefit society. Since its formation, the group has grown to include 15,342 councils and 1.9 million members across more than a dozen counties, including the United States, Canada, and Mexico, while providing anything from economic stability through long-term care programs to charitable donations. The march lines up with the Knights of Columbus’ second core value, which is unity (the additional pair are charity and fraternity).

“The national march takes place in Washington, D.C. every year to show opposition to the Roe v. Wade supreme court decision of 1973,” Robinson said. “We want to invite all in our community to join us in this important cause. Light refreshment will be offered at the end of the march.”

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932