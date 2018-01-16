Brrr! it’s cold outside!

Snowflakes are one of nature’s most fragile things, but what they can do when they stick together changes everything around them. Unfortunately, our local area is experiencing this over and over again, as the snow keeps falling and the air sends shivers down the spine. The bitter cold seems to make things worse, as people are getting frustrated and ready for a break in the inclement weather.

Monday, the national weather service out of Wilmington, at 11:58 a.m., issued another winter weather advisory that was to be in effect until 4 p.m. in the afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will primarily cause travel difficulties. The statement warned to be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibility’s and use caution while driving. On Monday, Scioto County and surrounding areas were said to be on another Winter Weather Advisory for snow accumulations and slick roads.

This relentless grip of winter takes it toll on all kinds of things. The road crews including ODOT and the Scioto County Engineer crews are out there in the cold, with icebox temperatures, braving the blustery, ever intensifying snow, trying to help people get to where they need to be. It has been noted in social media, from folks who want to send out a thank you to these chivalrous men and women, who put themselves in this undaunting weather for those of us needing to get from place to place. Hats go off to them.

Unfortunately, there are the many, who need to go to work, no matter what the weather, they get out and fight elements. These people, battle the whipping wind, scrape their windshields, while at the same time trying not to slip on the ice and snow covered ground under them and then they take off to the hazardous driving they must do, just to make a living. The sad thing is, it is no one’s fault, ole’ man Winter has just grabbed us up and doesn’t want to let go.

Businesses too, suffer from the cold bite of winter. The Scioto County Courthouse and Jobs and Family Services offices had to close their offices, due to this unrelenting weather. Driving through Portsmouth, it was noticeable that people were not out and about as the Portsmouth McDonald’s Drive thru, that is always backed up with customers, had one car, and several of the other fast food places in downtown Portsmouth, had little to no one in their lots. Those people that were out, were probably only out braving this bitter cold snowy weather, because they have to be, or otherwise, they would be all cozy and toasty in their homes being thankful to be in.

There is only one group that is probably thrilled with this wintry frightening mess, and that is the children. Our local schools are closed again, so the kiddos get dressed up like Eskimos, grabbing their boots and hats, and go dashing out the door, feeling that brisk cold air on their checks, but still ready for sledding and frolicking in the snow. They don’t brace for the snow and cold, they just want to have fun.

And just when it looks like the snow is going to let up a bit, the temperature is plummeting to those frigid numbers that will once again freeze what little bit had thawed yesterday, is it any wonder people get down during these dark dreary days? At 3:30p.m., Tuesday, the weather service came out that the temperatures will drop into the zero to 5 degrees and west winds adding to chill readings of zero to 10 below, saying that frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Is there a bright light of warmth coming soon…maybe a break, probably not the end of winter’s mighty grip, but a break. The weekend looks like our area might have a thaw, as the temperatures are predicted to raise to the 50’s and even possibly 60. Talk about having a heat wave!

Packing up the long underwear, winter coats and boots would not be advisable yet, as it is still 43 days until Spring. But, have faith, Baseball Opening Day is March 29th.

Bentley Parker, four years old, shoveling snow, while Allison Waddell, Office Manager at Dr. Paul Cwikla's office and Brian Sanders, his father and the owner of H & H Sanders Lawn Care, look on from the door. Sanders stated Parker loved to help clear lots and in the summer he helped with the lawn care, also.

Reach Kimberly Jenkins 740-353-3101 ext. 1928

